Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi, Flows At 205.24 Metres Level

The water level of Yamuna is expected to further increase and an alert has been sounded by the authorities.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2018, 9:36 PM IST
Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi, Flows At 205.24 Metres Level
File photo: Man stands on a parapet beside a bridge which was closed a few days ago after the River Yamuna crossed the danger mark in New Delhi. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: The Yamuna river on Tuesday crossed the danger mark and is currently flowing at 205.24 metres, officials said, warning that the level is expected to further increase.

Around 11,19,430 cusecs of water was discharged from Hathani Kund Barrage till 2 PM, the officials said.

The water level is expected to further increase and an alert has been sounded by the authorities, they added.

The danger mark of the Yamuna river is 204.83 metres.

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash reviewed flood situation in the Yamuna floodplains and ordered erection of tents and distribution of food among those affected, the officials said.

The discharge from Old Railway Bridge water level at 5 PM was recorded at 205.24 metres.
