Yamuna's Wazirabad, Chandrawal Water Treatment Plants 'Stop' Operations as Ammonia Levels Rise
Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi Jal Board chairman, said water supply to parts of central and north Delhi may be affected and the DJB was working to improve the situation at the earliest.
Representative Image
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said high ammonia levels, caused by dumping of industrial waste into the Yamuna river in Haryana's Panipat, has forced Delhi's Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants to "stop" operations.
Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi Jal Board chairman, said water supply to parts of central and north Delhi may be affected and the DJB was working to improve the situation at the earliest.
"High ammonia levels due to industrial waste being dumped into the Yamuna at Panipat has forced Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants to stop operations," the chief minister tweeted. He said he was monitoring the situation closely and has directed the DJB to ensure "no part of Delhi goes dry, even if it means diverting water from other plants to Wazirabad".
The chief minister said the Haryana government has assured that it would release additional water in the river soon to dilute the ammonia. The DJB said pumping from the Chandrawal water works has been reduced by 25 per cent due to the high ammonia levels in raw water. Supply on Monday morning will be affected.
The high levels of ammonia in raw water will affect supply to President Estate, Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Patel Nagar, Shadipur, Timar Pur Malka Ganj, Azad Market, Rajender Nagar, NDMC area, Ramlila Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Daryaganj, Gulabi Bagh, Jahangir Puri, APMC, Kewal Park, NDMC and adjoining areas, the DJB said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best TV Deals From Xiaomi, Samsung And More
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth Rs 23 Crore, Released it Back Into the Sea
- Gamers Delight With Deals on Asus ROG Phone II, Black Shark 2, Nubia Red Magic 3
- Why Would You Want OnePlus TV When Samsung The Frame QLED Can be Yours For Rs 54,499?