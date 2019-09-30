Take the pledge to vote

Yamuna's Wazirabad, Chandrawal Water Treatment Plants 'Stop' Operations as Ammonia Levels Rise

Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi Jal Board chairman, said water supply to parts of central and north Delhi may be affected and the DJB was working to improve the situation at the earliest.

PTI

September 30, 2019
Yamuna's Wazirabad, Chandrawal Water Treatment Plants 'Stop' Operations as Ammonia Levels Rise
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said high ammonia levels, caused by dumping of industrial waste into the Yamuna river in Haryana's Panipat, has forced Delhi's Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants to "stop" operations.

Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi Jal Board chairman, said water supply to parts of central and north Delhi may be affected and the DJB was working to improve the situation at the earliest.

"High ammonia levels due to industrial waste being dumped into the Yamuna at Panipat has forced Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants to stop operations," the chief minister tweeted. He said he was monitoring the situation closely and has directed the DJB to ensure "no part of Delhi goes dry, even if it means diverting water from other plants to Wazirabad".

The chief minister said the Haryana government has assured that it would release additional water in the river soon to dilute the ammonia. The DJB said pumping from the Chandrawal water works has been reduced by 25 per cent due to the high ammonia levels in raw water. Supply on Monday morning will be affected.

The high levels of ammonia in raw water will affect supply to President Estate, Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Patel Nagar, Shadipur, Timar Pur Malka Ganj, Azad Market, Rajender Nagar, NDMC area, Ramlila Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Daryaganj, Gulabi Bagh, Jahangir Puri, APMC, Kewal Park, NDMC and adjoining areas, the DJB said.

