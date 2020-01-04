Yashwant Sinha Announces Yatra against CAA, NRC and NPR Through Six States
Accusing BJP-ruled states for using violence to suppress peaceful protests against the CAA and NRC, Yashwant Sinha blamed the government for disturbing peace across the country.
File photo of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. (PTI)
Mumbai: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday announced a nationwide `Yatra' (tour) to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.
The campaign, organised under the banner of his organisation Rashtra Manch, will be called `Gandhi Shanti Yatra', Sinha told reporters here.
Former MP Shatrughan Sinha and former Gujarat chief minister Suresh Mehta were also present on this occasion.
The Yatra will start at Mumbai's Apollo Bunder on January 9, pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Harayana and Delhi and cover a distance of over 3,000 km, Yashwant Sinha said. It will culminate at the Raj Ghat in Delhi on January 30, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.
Accusing BJP-ruled states for using violence to suppress peaceful protests against the CAA and NRC, he blamed the government for disturbing peace across the country.
Mehta appealed people and organisations in Gujarat to take the lead to make the campaign a success.
The CAA was unconstitutional, discriminated against a community and was meant to humiliate it, the former Gujarat CM said, demanding that it be scrapped and the NRC and NPR should not be implemented.
Calling the police crackdown on anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh "state-sponsored terrorism", he said the Yatra was going there specifically to protest against the police's high-handedness.
"Dekhna hai zor kitna baju-e kaatil mein hai (We want to see how powerful is the oppressor)," he said. Other organisations should also take out similar Yatras converging at the Raj Ghat at 11 AM on January 30, he said.
Actor-turned politician and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha said, "We have suffered so much that now we are embarking on a `safar' (journey).
"We are against the government's policies, we are standing up for the Constitution," he said. The CAA provides citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, but excludes Muslims, Shatrughan Sinha said, adding that it "seems to be a ploy to distract attention from the issues the country is facing."
The CAA would be as bad as demonetisation, he said, asking what was the need to bring in such a law without consulting experts or even senior leaders of the BJP and opposition.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BIG News: Largest Specimen of World's Biggest Flower Found in Indonesia
- Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Reporter for Assuming Ranveer Singh Invested in Chhapaak
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020
- Xiaomi Confirms Smart Camera Issue is Fixed; You Won’t See Someone Else’s Bedroom Now
- Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona