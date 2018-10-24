Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan Move SC Seeking FIR in Rafale Deal

Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking registration of an FIR into the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France alleging "criminal misconduct" by high public functionaries.They have sought a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the offences disclosed in their complaint in a "time-bound" manner and submit periodic status reports to the apex court.The complaint was filed on October 4 with the CBI after their meeting with CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma, who was late on Tuesday directed by the Centre to proceed on leave in the wake of feud with second-in-command in agency Rakesh Asthana.