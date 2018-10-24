English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan Move SC Seeking FIR in Rafale Deal
The three have sought a direction to the CBI to probe the offences disclosed in their complaint in a 'time-bound' manner and submit periodic status reports to the apex court.
File image of protests against the Rafale deal. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking registration of an FIR into the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France alleging "criminal misconduct" by high public functionaries.
They have sought a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the offences disclosed in their complaint in a "time-bound" manner and submit periodic status reports to the apex court.
The complaint was filed on October 4 with the CBI after their meeting with CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma, who was late on Tuesday directed by the Centre to proceed on leave in the wake of feud with second-in-command in agency Rakesh Asthana.
