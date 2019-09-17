Yashwant Sinha Not Allowed to Enter J&K, Returns to Delhi After Being Stopped at Srinagar Airport
Sinha was reluctant even to board a return flight and conveyed to the state officials that he would stay put at the airport until he was allowed to enter the city, the officials said.
File photo of Yashwant Sinha.
Srinagar: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha reached the Srinagar airport here on Tuesday but was not allowed to enter the city which is under communication clampdown and restrictions, and he had to return to Delhi by the last flight.
Sinha arrived at the Srinagar airport along with Air Marshal Kapil Kak (retd) and social activist Sushoba Bhave this afternoon. Surprised on seeing Sinha deboarding a flight from Delhi, airport officials and the police immediately escorted him to the VIP lounge as there was no information about whether to allow him to enter the city.
The 81-year-old Sinha was politely asked to return as he was not allowed to enter the city which has been witnessing restrictions and clampdown on communication network since August 5, the day when the Centre abrogated the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.
Sinha argued with the officials to show him the order under which he was not allowed to enter the city, the officials said.
He was reluctant even to board a return flight and conveyed to the state officials that he would stay put at the airport until he was allowed to enter the city, the officials said.
State administration and police officials finally managed to persuade his accompanying team members, following which Sinha was put on the last flight and sent to Delhi. The other two members moved into the city.
This is not the first time that political leaders were not allowed the enter Srinagar and had to return to Delhi from the airport itself.
A number of opposition leaders including, Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja were forced to return from the Srinagar airport.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro
- Nikon Z6 Review: A Strong Statement that Ably Rivals the Sony a7 III
- Avengers: Endgame Director Says Cancelling Spider Man Deal was Sony's 'Tragic Mistake'
- Mi Smart Water Purifier Launched in India at Rs 11,999: Here's How it Works
- 'They Play With Your Dignity': Cristiano Ronaldo Says he Was Embarrassed by Rape Allegations