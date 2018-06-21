GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Yasin Malik Detained, Hurriyat Chairman Placed Under House Arrest in Kashmir

Malik was taken into custody from his Maisuma residence on Thursday morning, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2018, 7:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yasin Malik Detained, Hurriyat Chairman Placed Under House Arrest in Kashmir
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik being taken away by police after detention in Srinagar. (Image: PTI)
Srinagar: JKLF chief Yasin Malik was detained on Thursday while moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest to prevent the separatists from leading protests, police said.

Malik was taken into custody from his Maisuma residence on Thursday morning, a police official said.

He said Malik has been lodged in police station Kothibagh.

The official said Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest at his Nigeen residence.

Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani continued to remain under house detention.

The separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), on Tuesday called for a protest strike for today against the killing of civilians allegedly in security forces firing recently and the killing of veteran journalist ShujaatBukhari.

Bukhari was shot dead, along with his two personal guards, outside his office in Press Enclave here on 14 June by unknown gunmen.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You