Yasin Malik is Absolutely Fine: Tihar Prison DG Refutes Rumours of Kashmiri Separatist's Ill Health

The statement came hours after Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Malik in a video message talked about her apprehension regarding the health of the jailed JKLF chief.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
Yasin Malik is Absolutely Fine: Tihar Prison DG Refutes Rumours of Kashmiri Separatist's Ill Health
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik (Image:PTI).
New Delhi: Director General of Tihar Prison on Sunday said the reports about the ill-health of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is presently lodged in Tihar prison, is completely "incorrect" and he is "absolutely fine". Goes said there is no reason for any worry about his health

Goel's statement came hours after Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Malik in a video message talked about her apprehension regarding the health of the jailed JKLF chief.

Malik is currently in jail in connection with terror funding cases. "Yasin Malik is absolutely fine. There is no reason for any worry about his health," Goel said.

The DG also said rumours regarding Malik's health are completely false.

In the video message, the Pakistan-born wife of Malik had claimed that his health conditions was deteriorating and he needed urgent attention.

