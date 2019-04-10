English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yasin Malik Moved to Tihar Jail, May be Produced Before NIA Court Tomorrow
The move drew criticism from former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, said, 'detrimental steps like these will only turn Kashmir into an open-air prison.'
File photo of Yasin Malik. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Yasin Malik, the chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) which was banned by the government under the anti-terror law, has been moved to Tihar Jail from Jammu’s Kot Balwal Jail.
Malik, who was arrested under PSA, is likely to be produced in NIA court on Thursday.
Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba had said the separatist's outfit was banned as the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.
“Malik was the mastermind of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide. JKLF was also responsible for the murder of 4 IAF Officers and has also been known to be a source of funding for terror in Kashmir,” he said.
This is the second organisation in Jammu and Kashmir which has been banned this month. Earlier, the Centre had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.
The move drew criticism from former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, said, “detrimental steps like these will only turn Kashmir into an open air prison.”
“Yasin Malik renounced violence as a way of resolving J&K issue a long time ago. He was treated as a stakeholder in a dialogue initiated by then PM Vajpayee ji. What will a ban on his organisation achieve?” she asked.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
