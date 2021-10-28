The Delhi High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh Police for arresting two men on the charges of kidnapping in a case where a woman had eloped and got married to a man from Delhi out of her own will.

The court was hearing the petition of a couple who claimed that their parents are against the relationship and have been threatening them ever since their marriage in July. Based on parents’ complaint, the UP Police had taken the husband’s father and brother from their residence and two have not returned home and their whereabouts are unknown, The Indian Express reported.

The court warned the police and said such moves will not be tolerated in the national capital.

“Ye kaam na yahan Dilli main nahi chalega … illegal kaam koi bhi … ki aap Dilli se logon ko utha le aur keh de ki hum ne toh Shamli se uthaya tha aur arrest dikha dein. Ye hum na yahan nahi chalne denge (Thse tactics will not work in Delhi. You come to Delhi and pick up people and then show their arrest from Shamli… this illegal action we won’t allow here),” The Indian Express quoted Justice Mukta Gupta as telling the UP police officials in the court.

“Hamare pass koi ilaaj nahi hai agar aap log aankh aur dimag band karke kaam karte hai (We have no solution if you guys work with your eyes and mind shut), the judge added.

“Apni marzi se uthake kisi ko bhi nahi le ja sakte. Yahi kehta hai na kanoon? Aapne har kadam pe kanoon pe violate kiya hai. Ye cheez Dilli main bardasht nai karenge. (You cannot just pick anyone at will and take them with you! That’s what the law says, isn’t it? You have violated the law at every step. This will not be tolerated in Delhi),” added the court.

The UP Police told the court that the husband’s father and brother were arrested in a case registered under Section 366 IPC on September 6.

The judge further slammed the police for arresting the husband’s kin on the allegations of kidnapping without first reaching out to the woman in question and verifying her age.

In the FIR, the woman’s age is written as 21. “Agar aapko aur aapke investigating officer ko file padhni nahi aati toh mere pass iska koi ilaaj nai hai (don’t have any solution to offer in this case as it appears that you and your investigating officer have not read the basic details from the case file,” said the court.

