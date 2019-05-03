English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Year After Garlanding Jharkhand Lynching Accused, Jayant Sinha Reveals BJP Paid Their Legal Fees
Jayant Sinha had earlier triggered a controversy by felicitating and posing with the six accused after they were released on bail.
File photo of Union Minister Jayant Sinha. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Six people, who were arrested in 2017 for lynching a 45-year-old Jharkhand meat trader, were provided financial assistance by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Union minister Jayant Sinha has claimed.
"They (accused) came from a poor family. Their family members requested us to assist them financially in order to help them in hiring an able advocate. I, along with other members of the party (BJP) helped them in paying for the advocate's fees," Sinha was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.
Sinha had earlier triggered a controversy by felicitating and posing with the six accused after they were released on bail and went straight to the minister's residence in Hazaribagh.
When asked if he and other leaders should have waited for acquittal of the accused before felicitating them, Sinha said various opposition leaders are garlanded across the country despite being accused in various cases.
The Union minister said although he has sympathy for the victim's family and condemns the lynching, the accused in the case were "innocent". "I have great sympathy for the victims' family. Whatever happened is tragic but the people who came to my house were innocent. You've made this assumption that they were the perpetrators. This assumption of yours is flawed," he was quoted as saying.
Sinha also said that if the victim's widow approached him to extend any help, he would have provided assistance to her. "If Mariyam (widow) would have approached me for help, I would have definitely helped her," he said. The report stated that the BJP leader made the admissions during an interview with BBC Hindi.
On June 29, 2017, a group of people had lynched 45-year-old Alimuddin Ansari in Bazaar Tand locality of Ramgarh town on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car.
A fast track court in Ramgarh had convicted 12 persons in this connection and sentenced 11 of them to life imprisonment on March 21 this year. Among them was a juvenile.
Of the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment, ten were granted bail by the Jharkhand High court while one accused were behind the bars. Among the ten convicts out on bail, one convict Sikandar Ram was electrocuted near his home in Ramgarh town in July last year.
"They (accused) came from a poor family. Their family members requested us to assist them financially in order to help them in hiring an able advocate. I, along with other members of the party (BJP) helped them in paying for the advocate's fees," Sinha was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.
Sinha had earlier triggered a controversy by felicitating and posing with the six accused after they were released on bail and went straight to the minister's residence in Hazaribagh.
When asked if he and other leaders should have waited for acquittal of the accused before felicitating them, Sinha said various opposition leaders are garlanded across the country despite being accused in various cases.
The Union minister said although he has sympathy for the victim's family and condemns the lynching, the accused in the case were "innocent". "I have great sympathy for the victims' family. Whatever happened is tragic but the people who came to my house were innocent. You've made this assumption that they were the perpetrators. This assumption of yours is flawed," he was quoted as saying.
Sinha also said that if the victim's widow approached him to extend any help, he would have provided assistance to her. "If Mariyam (widow) would have approached me for help, I would have definitely helped her," he said. The report stated that the BJP leader made the admissions during an interview with BBC Hindi.
On June 29, 2017, a group of people had lynched 45-year-old Alimuddin Ansari in Bazaar Tand locality of Ramgarh town on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car.
A fast track court in Ramgarh had convicted 12 persons in this connection and sentenced 11 of them to life imprisonment on March 21 this year. Among them was a juvenile.
Of the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment, ten were granted bail by the Jharkhand High court while one accused were behind the bars. Among the ten convicts out on bail, one convict Sikandar Ram was electrocuted near his home in Ramgarh town in July last year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins on Amazon India, Bundles Free Screen Replacement
- Amitabh Bachchan Thinks He is in the Wrong Profession, Here's Why
- IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
- Learnt a Lot From My Father's Behaviour and Hope to Grow Thick Skin Like Him, Says Ananya Panday
- PewDiePie Just Tried Khakra and Jeera Soda, Wants to Come to India to Write a 'Sorry' Song
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results