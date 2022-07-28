Year After Jharkhand Judge Was Mowed Down by Auto, Verdict Expected Today | All You Need to Know

It was on July 28, 2021, that an autorickshaw ploughed into Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand on an empty road in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad and killed him. Exactly a year later, a sessions court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the alleged premeditated hit-and-run for which two residents of Digwadih in Dhanbad were charged by the Jharkhand Police.

Accused Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma face charges under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and 34 (common intention).

Given the high-profile nature of the case, the probe was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which re-registered the case and filed a chargesheet in October last year. On February 2 this year, the sessions court framed charges and completed the trial after 35 hearings.

The incident was seen as an “attack on judicial independence”. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had spoken to the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court on the matter.

What happened on July 28, 2021?

Fifty-year-old Anand was on his morning walk when an autorickshaw knocked him down near Dhanbad’s Randheer Prasad Verma Chowk. The judge succumbed to his injuries around 9am though he was rushed to the Dhanbad Medical College and Hospital.

According to the autopsy report, the death had occurred “due to injuries caused by hard and blunt substance” on the head.

Footage from a CCTV camera on the incident spot showed the auto first trailing Anand and then swerving towards him on an empty road. Kriti Sinha, the judge’s wife, had then told the police that it appeared the driver “hit him on the head in a pre-planned manner, leading to his death”.

The role of the high court

During the trial, there were several instances when the high court castigated the CBI for “vague” filings. As part of its probe, the agency recreated the crime scene, took advice from experts, and announced cash rewards from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Another controversial move — which did not sit well with the court — was the CBI’s decision to get the brain profiling of both accused. The first brain profiling in September 2021 showed one of the accused had been on an assignment to kill the judge though the second test on the same accused in January 2022 indicated that he was not even present when the incident took place, the Indian Express reported.

The Jharkhand government also faced flak for running a forensic lab in a “primitive stage” — the accused’s samples were returned because there was no blood- and urine-testing facility available because of which they had to be sent to CFSL, Delhi.

What did the CBI chargesheet say?

According to the agency, the incident seemed to be “planned and intentional” since the auto was closely following Anand, giving an indication that they were looking for an opportunity to strike him.

The CBI said: “After the hit, the driver did not slow down the speed nor did he stop the autorickshaw to see the physical condition of the victim, which is otherwise a normal human reflex action of the driver after hitting the person. Therefore, it appears the autorickshaw driver had targeted Uttam Anand.”

It claimed that one of the two accused, “Rahul Kumar Verma is a professional thief who keeps looking for vulnerable targets”, and that he and his alleged accomplice Lakhan Verma had been “looking for a chance to execute the plan”. However, the agency did not specify the “plan” or the motive of the crime.

What did the defence plead?

Both the accused denied that the incident was pre-planned. Driver Lakhan Verma said he and Rahul Verma had stolen an auto in the early hours of July 28, removed the registration plate and were headed to Jharia when they faced police patrol vehicles and ultimately took a detour to some area where they “drank intoxicating substance”.

Lakhan Verma said as they were driving, a stone came under the auto’s tyre, causing it to swerve towards the judge and hit him. He insisted that he was not aware the man was a judge and there was no plan to kill him.

The co-accused also maintained that the incident was not premeditated. However, he claimed that a fight happened between him and Lakhan Verma during which the latter had tried to implicate him even though he was not present in the vehicle. “Lakhan demanded Rs 50,000 to not give my name (in the case) and…he told me that if he can murder a judge, he can also murder me and my father,” Rahul Verma said, the Indian Express reported.

