Year On, Jharkhand Lynch Victim's Family Yet to Get Death Certificate

The death certificate of Alimuddin Ansari, who was lynched by a mob of cow vigilantes in Ramgarh district in June last year, will be issued by the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, a district official said."We have already forwarded a letter to the RIMS authorities in this regard and Alimuddin Ansari's death certificate will be issued from there," said Sub-Divisional Officer, Ramgarh, Anant Kumar when his reaction was sought on a report published in a section of media in this regard on Sunday.The media report said that the police were yet to submit a report to establish where he died a crucial piece of information that has denied Alimuddins family his death certificate.The SDO Ramgarh said the district authorities had explained the procedure to get the death certificate to the victim's widow and son and said they would be visiting the RIMS soon to get it."They will get Alimuddin's death certificate from the RIMS, if they approached the RIMS authority," Kumar added.However, Alimuddins wife Mariyam Khatoon said, "We had approached the RIMS in Ranchi for getting the death certificate but the authorities refused to issue it saying that Alimuddin was brought dead and the RIMS issues death certificates only for patients who died in the hospital. The authorities suggested that we should approach the district administration for the death certificate."On June 29, 2017, a group of people had lynched 45-year-old Alimuddin Ansari in Bazaar Tand locality of Ramgarh town on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car.A fast track court in Ramgarh had convicted 12 persons in this connection and sentenced 11 of them to life imprisonment on March 21 this year. The case of one accused, who was a minor, was under consideration of the Juvenile Justice Board.Of the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment, ten have been granted bail by the Jharkhand High court while one accused is behind the bars.Among the ten convicts out on bail, one convict Sikandar Ram was electrocuted near his home in Ramgarh town in the last week of July this year.