Yechury Informs J&K Guv of Proposed Visit to State, Hopes Admin to Not Create Hurdles
The CPI(M) general secretary's letter came hours after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped at the Srinagar airport and sent back to Delhi.
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Kolkata: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday, informing him of his “proposed” visit to the state and saying he hoped that the “administration will not create any hurdles”.
The letter came hours after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped at the Srinagar airport and sent back to Delhi.
“The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has an active unit in the state of Jammu & Kashmir and it had a MLA, Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami in the dissolved J&K assembly.
“As the general secretary of a national party, I wish to visit Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami (who I was informed, is not keeping good health) and other members of my party. I propose to reach Srinagar on the 9th (August) morning to meet them. I hope the administration will not create any hurdles in discharging my responsibilities as a leader of my party,” Yechury wrote in his letter.
On Monday, hours after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two Union territories, all the Left parties staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. They demanded that the earlier status of the state be restored.
Prominent Left leaders who took part in the stir included Yechury, Prakash Karat, D Raja, Brinda Karat and Dipankar Bhattacharya among others.
Earlier on Thursday, Azad had arrived in Srinagar to assess the situation in the Kashmir Valley in the wake of the Centre’s recent move. He was stopped by the administration and put on a return flight later in the afternoon, Congress leaders said.
