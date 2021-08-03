Yechury Rubbishes Ex-Foreign Secy Gokhale’s Claim that China Tried to Use Left to Scuttle N-Deal

In his exclusive interview to CNN-News18’s Rupashree Nanda, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury rubbishes claims made by former foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale in his book, ‘The Long Game’, that the Chinese appeared to have operated through Left parties in India to build “domestic opposition” to the Indo-US deal between 2007 and 2008. Yechury calls Gokhale’s charges “completely baseless and unfounded”.

A lot of heat has been generated because of the former foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale’s insinuation that China used its proximity to Left parties to try and scuttle the nuclear deal… how would you react to that? It was a very important issue in 2007 and 2008.

Well, this is absolutely baseless. If China was really interested in scuttling the nuclear deal, it would not have permitted India to get a waiver in the Nuclear Suppliers Group. China is an important member there. It did not oppose it. So, what does it mean? Completely baseless charges.

Our concern of why we opposed the nuclear deal was that it undermines India’s strategic autonomy and our independent foreign policy. Civilian nuclear cooperation was only the fig leaf or a cover. What the deal was that India will be reduced as a junior partner, or a subordinate strategic and a military ally of the USA. That is not in India’s interest, according to us. So, it was of paramount concern for India’s national interest, safeguarding our strategic autonomy and our independent foreign policy. The net result of that deal conforms our stand. Not a single MW of extra nuclear power has been generated. What instead has happened is India has become, seen in the world and acting as a subordinate ally of USA and that is not in India’s interest.

And what Gokhale should also remember is that at that time, the principal opposition party, the BJP supported our concerns and opposed the nuclear deal in Parliament. Was that at China’s behest? So, these are all baseless charges that have been raised.

But at that point in time did you or any of the Left leaders had any discussion with China regarding the Indo-US nuclear deal?

None at all. This did not figure in any discussions whatsoever. Even at that time, Chinese were coming to India and Indians were going to China but this issue was never discussed. Not by us anyway. Because even BJP delegations used to go to China and they used to invite Chinese delegations here. If they discussed it, I do not know. But, CPM or Left did not.

The book also makes this insinuation that China used its proximity with the Left parties to build domestic opposition to the nuclear deal over here in India?

How can it be? That is what I have answered, no? What is this proximity? If China had opposed the nuclear deal it would not have given waiver to India in the Nuclear Suppliers Group. So, that is their business. Whatever is China’s position, it is not our concern. Our concern was India’s national interest of not surrendering our strategic autonomy and independent foreign policy. And that is what the country has been reduced to after the deal. You are a junior subordinate ally of the USA today in the world.

Again I will ask Sir… no discussions with the Chinese leaders by any of the Left leaders on the Indo-US nuclear deal at all… is that what you are saying?

You can ask me this question a thousand time, the answer will be the same. There were no discussions at all and it is not relevant to be discussed with anybody else. It is India’s issue.

So, Gokhale’s claims are completely baseless?

Completely baseless and unfounded. If there is any other agenda for saying these things, I don’t know. That must be his agenda. But this is completely baseless and unfounded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here