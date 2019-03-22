English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Yeddy Diaries’ Report Shows Rs 1,800 Crore Payoffs to Top BJP Leaders, BSY Calls it Fake
The copies of the diary pages note that Yeddyurappa paid Rs 1,000 crore to the BJP central committee; Rs 150 crore each to finance minister Arun Jaitley and transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Rs 100 crore to home minister Rajnath Singh, and Rs 50 crore each to senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joishi.
File photo of Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a Caravan report that alleged bribes of Rs 1800 crore were paid by former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa to the BJP's top brass.
The report says that the Yeddyurappa had recorded the alleged payouts in a Karnataka state assembly legislator’s 2009 diary, in Kannada, in his own hand. The copies of the diary pages note that Yeddyurappa paid Rs 1,000 crore to the BJP central committee; Rs 150 crore each to finance minister Arun Jaitley and transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Rs 100 crore to home minister Rajnath Singh, and Rs 50 crore each to senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.
Besides this, the report alleges that the note says Yeddyurappa paid Rs 10 crore for Gadkari’s son’s marriage. It also alleges the former Karnataka CM paid Rs 250 crore to “judges” and Rs 50 crore to “Advocates (fee paid for cases),” but does not mention any names.
Soon after the report was published, the Congress held a press conference to demand that the Lokpal investigate the allegations.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward and clarify whether bribes to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore were taken by the BJP leaders or not.
Surjewala, quoting the Caravan magazine report, said the diary containing details of the alleged pay-offs was seized by the Income Tax Department during raids. He added that the former Karnataka CM’s signature was found on every page.
"Prima facie, this is a case of investigating all BJP leaders, right from the PM and downwards. It is a fit case to be investigated by the newly appointed Lokpal," he said.
Yeddyurappa rejected the allegations and claimed the report was “planted by the Congress to gain mileage in the upcoming elections”.
“I-T Department officials have already proved that the documents are forged and fake. Issues raised by Congress leaders are irrelevant and false. I'm discussing with the senior advocates to file a defamation case against the concerned person also,” he said.
The Caravan report says that the income-tax department and the BJP government at the centre have been sitting on copies of these entries since August 2017.
The Congress spokesperson also read out a purported conversation between Yeddyurappa and a BJP leader alluding to the bribery. "The diary with BS Yeddyurappa's signature on it was with the Income Tax Department since 2017. If that is the case why did Modi and the BJP not get it investigated," Surjewala asked.
"Has the Modi government refused permission to order a probe into the pay-offs? Is the diary not proof of corruption by the BJP leadership," he asked.
The report says that the Yeddyurappa had recorded the alleged payouts in a Karnataka state assembly legislator’s 2009 diary, in Kannada, in his own hand. The copies of the diary pages note that Yeddyurappa paid Rs 1,000 crore to the BJP central committee; Rs 150 crore each to finance minister Arun Jaitley and transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Rs 100 crore to home minister Rajnath Singh, and Rs 50 crore each to senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.
Besides this, the report alleges that the note says Yeddyurappa paid Rs 10 crore for Gadkari’s son’s marriage. It also alleges the former Karnataka CM paid Rs 250 crore to “judges” and Rs 50 crore to “Advocates (fee paid for cases),” but does not mention any names.
Soon after the report was published, the Congress held a press conference to demand that the Lokpal investigate the allegations.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward and clarify whether bribes to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore were taken by the BJP leaders or not.
Surjewala, quoting the Caravan magazine report, said the diary containing details of the alleged pay-offs was seized by the Income Tax Department during raids. He added that the former Karnataka CM’s signature was found on every page.
"Prima facie, this is a case of investigating all BJP leaders, right from the PM and downwards. It is a fit case to be investigated by the newly appointed Lokpal," he said.
Yeddyurappa rejected the allegations and claimed the report was “planted by the Congress to gain mileage in the upcoming elections”.
“I-T Department officials have already proved that the documents are forged and fake. Issues raised by Congress leaders are irrelevant and false. I'm discussing with the senior advocates to file a defamation case against the concerned person also,” he said.
The Caravan report says that the income-tax department and the BJP government at the centre have been sitting on copies of these entries since August 2017.
The Congress spokesperson also read out a purported conversation between Yeddyurappa and a BJP leader alluding to the bribery. "The diary with BS Yeddyurappa's signature on it was with the Income Tax Department since 2017. If that is the case why did Modi and the BJP not get it investigated," Surjewala asked.
"Has the Modi government refused permission to order a probe into the pay-offs? Is the diary not proof of corruption by the BJP leadership," he asked.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
- Players Who Made the Jump From Cricket to Politics
- Facebook May Have Fixed the Password Debacle, But Here is What You Should Also do
- Rockstar Mummy: Million People Expected at King Tut Exhibition This Weekend
- 'Florida Man' Internet Challenge is Making Everyone Google Their Birthdays
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results