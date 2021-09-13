Yediyurappa Attends Karnataka Assembly Session as 'Ordinary MLA'; Oppn Protests Inflation

The Monsoon Session of Karnataka Assembly opened on a stormy note on Monday with Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and others travelled in a bullock cart to Vidhana Soudha to protest rising prices of fuel and other commodities.

Stopped by the police at the gates of Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah threatened to move a breach of privilege motion, while other leaders like Priyank Kharge, MB Patil gathered around. “It is my right if I want to come by cycle or by a cart. There is no law barring how I travel to the legislature, let me in,” Siddaramaiah told the police, who finally allowed a few bullock carts inside the premises of Vidhana Soudha, even as a few Congress MLAs sat on a dharna near police barricades.

The Congress also plans an adjournment motion over the price rise. “Tamil Nadu brought down its cess on petroleum products, why cannot this be done in Karnataka too?” Siddaramaiah told the media. He also said blaming Congress for fuel price is totally false and lame.

The monsoon session is the first for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who took charge after the exit of BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa in July-end.

Yediyurappa, who attended the session for the first time after demitting office, said, “With utmost happiness I will function as an ordinary BJP MLA, there is nothing that I want to function only as chief minister. As an MLA sitting in the back benches, I will appreciate the good work of the government and do everything to ensure that the opposition parties continue to remain in opposition in the days to come.” He further said he will make all efforts to ensure Siddaramaiah continues to remain in the Opposition after 2023 assembly polls.

Interestingly, Yediyurappa, who led the ruling side till the previous session, will be occupying the back seats of the treasury benches.

Meanwhile, farmers’ groups took out rallies less than 2 km from Vidhana Soudha demanding withdrawal of the new farm laws. They too were stopped before they reached Vidhana Soudha, while minister ST Somashekar was deputed to meet the groups.

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who led the rallies, said farmers would continue to protests until the laws were withdrawn. “We have called for a bandh on the 27th (September). We are expecting workers, auto and taxi drivers and women’s organisations to join us as well,” Chandrashekar said.

Traffic was impacted in Bengaluru city due to demonstrations held by farmers’ groups. Traffic jams were reported in and around Majestic, Anand Rao circle, Vidhana Soudha, Race Course road and surrounding areas.

As many as 18 bills will be tabled in the assembly during the 10-day-long monsoon session. Of these, 12 are new while four were tabled in the previous session and are yet to be cleared. The remaining are replacements for ordinances.

