Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Yediyurappa Govt Cancels Tipu Jayanthi Celebrations in Karnataka, Calls it ‘Controversial and Communal’

Tipu Jayanthi celebrations, celebrated every year on November 10 , were started by the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government in the state.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yediyurappa Govt Cancels Tipu Jayanthi Celebrations in Karnataka, Calls it ‘Controversial and Communal’
BS Yediyurappa. (Image : ANI)
Loading...

Bengaluru: The newly formed BJP government in Karnataka on Tuesday cancelled the Tipu Jayanthi celebrations in the state, calling it “controversial and communal”. Confirming the move of the BS Yediyurappa government with a tweet, BJP Karnataka said: “Our Govt has cancelled observing controversial & communal Tippu Jayanti.”

The celebration of erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan’s birth, observed every year on November 10, was started by the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government in the state.

The celebrations began in 2015 and were marked by protests the BJP, which called Tipu a "religious bigot" and had urged the then JDS-Congress coalition government to drop its decision to celebrate the occasion.

Tipu was a ruler of the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore and considered an implacable enemy of the British East India Company. He was killed in May 1799 while defending his fort at Srirangapatna against the British forces.

Tipu Sultan, however, is a controversial figure in Kodagu district as Kodavas (Coorgis), a martial race, believe that thousands of their men and women were seized and held captive during his occupation and subjected to torture, death and forcible conversion to Islam.

He is also accused of execution of Mandayam Iyengars at the temple town of Melkote in Mandya district on the day of Deepavali, as they supported the then Maharaja of Mysuru.

However, the scale of such suppression is disputed by several historians, who see Tipu as a secular and modern ruler who took on the might of the British.

While BJP and some Hindu organisations see Tipu as a "religious bigot" and a "brutal killer", few Kannada outfits call him "anti-Kannada", citing that he had promoted Persian at the cost of the local language.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram