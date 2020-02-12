Take the pledge to vote

Yediyurappa Says His Govt Pro-Kannada, Asks Outfits to Call off 12-hour Bandh

The organisations are asking for implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi committee report, which recommended reservations in jobs for Kannadigas in private as well as government jobs.

PTI

February 12, 2020
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said his was a "pro-Kannada" government even as several organisations have called for a statewide bandh on Thursday demanding implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report aimed at providing more jobs for Kannadigas in the state.

The organisations are asking for implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi committee report, which recommended reservations in jobs for Kannadigas in private as well as government jobs.

The call for bandh from 6am to 6pm will affect transport services with autos and cabs, including those plying for aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Taxiforsure, deciding to support it. However, state transport services including the KSRTC and BMTC will ply as usual and those employees who want to support the strike can do so after work hours.

Requesting the organisations to call off the protest, Yediyurappa appealed to agitators not to cause inconvenience to the general public.

"Those agitating, if they are willing to talk to me, I'm always ready to talk to them. We have already done several that are possible (to implement the report), what other things can be done, I'm ready to talk to them," Yediyurappa said, adding there was no need to call for a strike and cause inconvenience to public.

"Let them come and meet me today itself if required, I will wait for them at my residence, let them come and discuss in the interest of the people. We are also pro-Kannada, want things to be favourable for Kannadigas, want children of Kannada get jobs. I'm ready to everything that is possible for it," he said.

Minister for Kannada and Culture CT Ravi said the government has shown commitment towards implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report and already implemented it in the government sector.

"In the private sector, we are trying to implement it step by step," he added.

