As Yellow Alert Sounded in Delhi Over Covid Surge, Here's What This Colour-coded Action Plan Means

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday announced to impose a ‘yellow alert’ under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital with immediate effect in view of the surge in a number of Covid-19’s delta and Omicron variant cases. The yellow alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, the opening of non-essential shops based on an odd-even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses among others.

Amid warnings of a third Covid-19 wave, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in July this year passed a colour-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. Experts had stressed having 12,000 ICU beds, sufficient oxygen, drugs, and ambulances to deal with another surge in cases in the city.

The colour codes based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), the cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts. According to the draft action plan, shops and establishments of essential goods and services will be allowed to open during all four levels of alerts.

What is ‘Yellow Alert’?

The ‘Yellow’ (Level-1) alert is to be sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 per cent or new Covid-19 cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500. The corresponding response will involve allowing construction, manufacturing activities and the opening of shops and establishments of essential goods. However, shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services, and malls will open based on odd-even formula, from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent vendors will be allowed to open, the draft plan stated. The next level of alert coded with ‘Amber’ colour (L-2) will come into force if the positivity rate rises above one per cent or new cases number 3,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaching 700. ‘Amber’ alert will invoke the same responses as ‘Yellow’ one except that malls and shops of non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open from 10 AM to 6 PM.

New Restrictions In Delhi

• The DDMA has ordered closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport.

• Shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.

• The timing of night curfew imposed from Monday night has also been extended by an hour and it will now begin at 10 pm. The night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will remain in force till further orders.

• Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited.

• The Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Busses too will ply at 50 per cent of capacity with exempted category passengers.

• Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent vendors will be allowed to open.

• Restaurants will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 pm.

• Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff.

• Religious places will open but visitors will not be allowed.

• Parks and gardens can open.

Omicron Cases in Delhi

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said the total number of cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus recorded in Delhi has jumped to 165. Amid the Omicron scare, the national capital recorded 331 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9 and one death, on Monday, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department.

Delhi’s first case of the Omicron variant — a 37-year-old man from Ranchi — was detected on December 5. He has been discharged. Amid a jump in Omicron cases reported in Delhi, doctors have warned that people should avoid all kinds of gatherings as this is a highly transmissible variant, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviours, else the situation may worsen.

