Yellow Alert Issued For North And South Bihar Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in many districts of Bihar on Thursday. There is a possibility of thunder and lightning along with rains in North and South Bihar districts. The Met department has issued a yellow alert for these regions. The Disaster Management Department has issued a warning for many areas and asked people to take necessary steps for their safety.

The areas for which the Disaster management department issued warnings include - Bagaha, Gonha, Chanpatia, Jogapatti, Thakraha, Narkatiaganj, Nautan, Piprasi, Bettiah, Bavaria, Bhitha, Madhubani, Majholia, Manatand, Ramnagar, Lauria.

The authorities have appealed to the people not to step out of their houses.

In the forecast issued by the Met department, it has been told that the trough of monsoon is passing from North -West Uttar Pradesh to North-East Bay of Bengal through South Bihar and North Jharkhand. Another trough of monsoon is passing from Jharkhand to Odisha. The situations caused by these conditions have an effect on the weather of Bihar.

Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rain at some places in North Bihar in the next 24 hours, while light to moderate rain may occur at many places in the state.

IMD has said that the moist winds from the Bay of Bengal will continue to affect Northeast and adjoining East India for the next few days. This may cause heavy rainfall and possible floods in some parts of Bihar. However, the possibility of monsoon advancement to North India remains bleak.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum rainfall of 107 mm has been recorded in Motihari in North Bihar. Late on Tuesday night, Patna also received 9 mm scattered rainfall.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature of Bhagalpur was 36.2 degrees Celsius. Gaya recorded a temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and Patna’s maximum temperature was 33.8 degrees Celsius.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here