Yes Bank: CBI Asks Satara Officials Not to Release Wadhawan Brothers From COVID-19 Quarantine Sans Nod
The CBI said Kapil and Dheeraj were absconding since the case was registered on March 7 prompting the agency to get Non-Bailable Warrants against them from a special court.
Image for representation. (Credit : Reuters).
Mumbai: The CBI has asked Satara district authorities in Maharashtra to not release DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan from COVID-19 quarantine without its approval as they face non-bailable warrants in the Yes Bank fraud case, officials said Friday.
The brothers are named as accused in the CBI FIR pertaining to swindling of money by Yes Bank former CEO Rana Kapoor and other accused, they said.
The CBI said Kapil and Dheeraj were absconding since the case was registered on March 7 prompting the agency to get Non-Bailable Warrants against them from a special court, they said.
The agency had received information on Thursday about their location at a government quarantine centre in Panchgani following which the CBI dispatched an email to Satara District Magistrate asking him to not release them without an NOC from the CBI, they said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Look Like Tarzan, But Bowl Like Jane: Andrew Flintoff To Shoaib Akhtar
- Ponting Picks Out Flintoff's Over in Edgbaston 2005 as Best He's Ever Faced
- Russian Ballet Dancers Put a Pirouette on Household Chores amid Coronavirus Lockdown
- Rashami Desai Talks About Her Equation with Sidharth Shukla, Arhaan Khan After Bigg Boss 13
- Spot the Pug: Twitter User's Pet Photo Leaves Netizens Curious