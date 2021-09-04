Yes Bank-DHFL Case: Rana Kapoor's Wife, Daughter Get Interim Bail

Mumbai: A special CBI court here on Saturday granted interim bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's wife and daughter in a case involving private sector lender DHFL. Kapoor's wife Bindu and daughter Radha were named as accused in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation recently, but the duo was never arrested in the case.

The court, after taking cognizance of the charge sheet, had summoned the accused, and the two appeared before court on Saturday. They then moved bail applications through their legal team comprising Vijay Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, and contended that their arrests were not required as the CBI had filed a charge sheet as well without arresting them during the probe. When the probe agency sought time to file a reply to the pleas, the duo prayed for interim bail, which was allowed by special judge S U Wadgaonkar.

Advocate Vijay Agarwal had also filed an application before the principal judge of the sessions court praying that the two matters connected to DHFL being probed by the CBI and ED be listed before the same judge. The court issued notice to the probe agencies and listed the matter for hearing on September 20.

As per the CBI, Kapoor, who is in judicial custody after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a related case, and his family received kickbacks for Yes Bank's investments to the tune of Rs 3,700 crore in DHFL's debentures. The CBI has claimed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited, in return, gave Kapoor Rs 600 crore as bribe in the form of loans to a firm controlled by the latter's wife and daughters.

