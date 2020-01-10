Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Yes Bank Independent Director Resigns Citing 'Serious Concerns' over 'Deteriorating Practices'

In his resignation letter, Uttam Agarwal raised concerns over 'deteriorating standards of corporate governance failure of compliance, management practices' and the bank's 'state of affairs'.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yes Bank Independent Director Resigns Citing 'Serious Concerns' over 'Deteriorating Practices'
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: ) Yes Bank's independent director Uttam Prakash Agarwal has resigned citing "serious concerns" on "deteriorating practices" and the state of affairs at the private sector lender.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the office of the Independent Director of Yes Bank as also Chairman of Audit Committee and Member of all other Committees of the Board with immediate effect," he said in his resignation letter addressed to Non-Executive Part Time Chairman Brahm Dutt.

There are serious concerns regarding deteriorating standards of the corporate governance, failure of compliance, management practices and the manner in which the state of affairs of the bank are being conducted by CEO and MD Ravneet Gill, Rajiv Ubeoi- Senior Group President Governance & Controls, Sanjay Nambiar- Legal Head and the Board, Agarwal said in the letter.

"I have raised my concerns on these very critical matters from time to time in the overall interest of Yes Bank and millions of its small and large depositors, investors, shareholders and all other stakeholders.

"I have left no stone unturned to discharge my duties and thus wrote a letter detailing all these matters. Irrespective of my resignation, I hope, our Bank gets stabilised and protects the interests of all shareholders and stakeholders, under your able leadership," he said in the letter also addressed to other key officials.

In a separate letter dated January 9, 2020 to SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi on these issues, he sought an urgent regulatory intervention from the capital markets regulator.

Agarwal, a chartered accountant by profession, in his letter to SEBI Chairman said the bank CEO and MD in a meeting on October 31, 2019 had informed orally that the bank had received a commitment of USD 1.2 billion investment from a global investor.

"No meeting of board of directors was held for considering this proposal," he said in the letter. "The CEO/MD for reasons best known to him, decided not to disclose name of such investor, leave alone tabling the binding offer received by him as stated in the press release on October 31, 2019," he said.

Agarwal said this issue has "allowed certain set of people to take unfair and undue advantage of misleading information in a distorted manner influencing the decision of the investors and/or disseminating false or misleading news which may have enthused sale of purchase of securities."

The troubled private sector lender on October 31, 2019 had informed about receiving a binding offer for a USD 1.2-billion (approximately Rs 8,500 crore) funding from an overseas investor through fresh issuance of equity shares.

Yes Bank stock settled at Rs 45, down 4.86 per cent on the BSE.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram