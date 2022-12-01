'Yes I Killed Shraddha': Aaftab Admits in Narco Test, Reveals Info About Murder Weapon, Victim's Phone

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar’s gruesome murder in Delhi, admitted to killing her during his narco test conducted on Thursday. Apart from the confession, he also revealed where he hid the murder weapon, the clothes Shraddha wore at the time of murder, and her mobile phone.

According to the Forensic Science Laborotary (FSL) in west Delhi’s Rohini, Aaftab could be called in for another narco test, only if the Police and the forensic teams don’t find his answers satisfactory.

According to sources, Aaftab repeated the confession he made in the polygraph test, where he said he killed her “in a fit of rage" after a fight over household expenses. On the forensics front, police are yet to get a DNA test report that may establish that body parts found on Aaftab’s cue are indeed Shraddha’s.

Confessions have no legal validity

Notably, confessions aren’t enough in a murder case, and they need to be corroborated with some physical evidence. However, the Mehrauli murder case isn’t ordinary as there is not body found too, which is why the narco test holds importance, and the proof found using the confessions are admissible in court.

Aaftab’s confessions including those made before a magistrate through video conference and in polygraph tests, have no conclusive legal validity, say legal experts. Police and other official sources have said Poonawala confessed to the killing and also to dismembering her body into 35 pieces and dumping them in different areas of the city.

Narco Test on for 2 hours, Aaftab’s health condition stable

Aaftab underwent the narco analysis test for almost two hours at a hospital in Rohini on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation in the case, officials said. They said Poonawala’s narco test was completely successful and his health condition was absolutely fine.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said the process of the narco test was complete. The officials said Poonawala reached Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini at 8.40 am and the narco test started around 10 am. After the test, he was kept under observation.

Delhi Police may seek nod on Aaftab’s brain mapping

As information pertaining to the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case continues to unfold, the Delhi police on Wednesday said that they may conduct accused Aaftab Poonawala’s brain mapping in circumstances if his polygraph and narco analysis results are inconclusive. A police source said that the team may move the court to carry out a brain mapping of Poonawala.

