'It Was Me’: Mulayam Makes Big Confession in Legal Battle With IPS Officer, But Won't Give Voice Sample

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has accepted that it was his voice in an audio clip submitted by IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who has accused the former CM of issuing threats over phone on July 10, 2015, when his party was in power in the state.Yadav, however, declined to give a voice sample to be matched with the submitted audio clip.In a report submitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Lucknow, investigation officer Anil Kumar mentioned that he had gone to Mulayam Singh’s residence on August 4 to collect the voice sample. Yadav refused to give his voice sample but accepted that the voice was his, Kumar said.According to the report, Yadav said that he had called up Thakur just to “make him understand a few things”, but the issue was blown out of proportion by the IPS officer.A complaint was filed by Thakur in 2015 alleging that Yadav had threatened him over the phone.Thakur and his wife Nutan had earlier filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against the then minister Gayatri Prajapti for allegedly amassing illegal wealth.Thakur had alleged that the Hazratganj police had closed the investigation in October 2015 without proper investigation. However, the final report of Hazratganj police, which had given a clean chit to Yadav, was rejected by the CJM on in August 2016.The CJM had directed the investigating officer to reopen the case and send the voice samples for forensic investigation. The CJM had also asked the investigating officer to conduct a test on the voice sample in a CD produced by Thakur as evidence.