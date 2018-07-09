Yes, MP Roads are Better Than US, But Only in Chhindwara: Kamal Nath's Dig at CM Shivraj

Ridiculing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s remark that MP’s roads are better than those in the US, MPCC President Kamal Nath on Monday said MP roads are better than US roads, but only in Chhindwara.Nath, who was recently inducted into MPCC as the president, is representing the Chhindwara Parliamentary constituency for the ninth time. He is known to have turned the region into a model of development.“Not all MP roads, but yes, roads in Chhindwara are better than the US roads,” the MP said in Bhopal. A recent remark by the Chief Minister that “we would make MP cities better than those in the US in the next five years”, has provided Congress with fresh fodder to attack the BJP.Months ago, CM Shivraj, upon his return from a US trip had claimed that there were several roads in the US, which reminded him that roads in Madhya Pradesh were much better than those in the cities like Washington.Meanwhile, taking a dig at MP’s deteriorating financial health, the senior Congress leader alleged that economy of the state was sinking with a loan burden of Rs 1.80 lakh crore. Not a white paper, the MP government should come up with a black paper, Nath quipped.The Congress state president again reiterated his stance on the growing incidence of rape in Madhya Pradesh, saying the state has emerged as the “rape capital of India”.State vice-president of Congress Manifesto Committee, Vivek Tankha on Monday claimed that the party would include the issue of child rape in the manifesto that is to be prepared for the upcoming assembly elections. The issue of women’s hygiene would also be included in the manifesto, said the Rajya Sabha MP.