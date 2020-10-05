INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Four Arrested for Gang-raping Dalit Woman in UP's Bhadohi

On October 2, civilians, political leaders, and various groups joined in Delhi to demand justice for the victim and the resignation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his government's handling of the issue. Here, women write 'Shame' on a caricature of a UP police official at a Jantar Mantar protest which saw hundreds of attendees. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

On October 2, civilians, political leaders, and various groups joined in Delhi to demand justice for the victim and the resignation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his government's handling of the issue. Here, women write 'Shame' on a caricature of a UP police official at a Jantar Mantar protest which saw hundreds of attendees. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

The accused were produced before a Bhadohi court which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days, police added.

Bhadohi: Yet another Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh. The latest incident occurred in Gyanpur area of the Bhadohi city on Saturday when a 44-year-old married Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men, police said on Monday.

All four accused, however, have been arrested, said Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh. While two of the accused were picked up on Sunday, the two others were nabbed on Monday, he said.

The accused were produced before a Bhadohi court which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days, he added. Singh said a case of gang-rape was registered on the complaint of the victim woman’s husband. Citing the complaint, Singh said, “On Saturday, the woman was returning from a bank after withdrawing money, when her husband’s two friends told her that they would drop her home.

“But, they allegedly raped her. The husband accused four men of raping his wife,” he said. “A case was registered at Gyanpur police station on Sunday against the four men. Two of them were arrested on Sunday and two others on Monday,” he said, adding the woman was sent for medical examination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Next Story
Loading