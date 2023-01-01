Another Stampede Tragedy in Andhra Pradesh: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Chaos at TDP's Event

Yet another stampede-like situation was reported at an event by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur on Sunday where three people died and several were injured.

Arif Hafeez, SP Guntur, told ANI that Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district.

The stampede occurred at an event where TDP was distributing sankranti goodies, as per reports. Naidu had reportedly left the venue by the time chaos ensued.

This incident comes days after eight people, including two women, died and many others were injured when they fell into a drainage canal during a roadshow by Naidu in Nellore on Wednesday.

People gathered in large numbers at the venue and there was some jostling among the public during the meeting, leading to a stampede at the canal, police had said.

