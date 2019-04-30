Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Yeti' Footprint Seen Near Nepal Base Camp, Says Indian Army; Shares Picture on Twitter

Yeti, called an abominable snowman owing to its huge size, is a character mentioned in the Nepalese folklore and is said to inhabit the Himalayas, Siberia, Central and East Asia.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
'Yeti' Footprint Seen Near Nepal Base Camp, Says Indian Army; Shares Picture on Twitter
Image of the footprint tweeted by the Indian Army.
New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday claimed to have seen a huge footprint of mythical character Yeti near Makalu Base camp in Nepal.

Taking to Twitter, the Army shared the images of the footprint, measuring 32x15 inches.

The footprint was reportedly seen by the mountaineering expedition team of the Army on April 9. It said the "elusive snowman" has also only been sighted nearby at Makalu-Barun National Park.

“For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past (sic),” the army said in the tweet.




The image shared in the tweet shows imprint of only one foot.

Yeti, called an abominable snowman owing to its huge size, is a character mentioned in the Nepalese folklore and is said to inhabit the Himalayas, Siberia, Central and East Asia. There have been researches over the existence of the mythical character, with some people claiming to have seen it.​
Edited by: Sana Fazili
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
