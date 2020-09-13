Yoga, Daily Walks And Eating Chyawanprash Among Post-Covid Protocols Issued by Health Ministry

India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With the surge in recoveries, the Union Health Ministry also issued a new set of ‘Post Covid-19 Management Protocol’ for patients who have recovered from the virus. The ministry’s recommendations include daily practice of yoga, morning or evening walks and eating chyawanprash with warm water or milk.

#IndiaFightsCorona Health Ministry issues Post #COVID19 Management Protocol. A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post-COVID recovering patients. https://t.co/uqwwxHOfa3 pic.twitter.com/CRbTPbahYf — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 13, 2020

The Health Ministry also encouraged eating a balanced nutritious diet, preferably easy to digest freshly cooked food and herbal remedies, such as ‘Ayush Kwath’, ‘Samshamani vati’, ‘mulethi powder’ and warm milk with haldi powder. The adviory also asked people to avoid drinking alocohol or using tobacco products.

Sharing the four-page list of suggestions, the Health Ministry tweeted, “A holistic approach is required for follow up care and wellbeing of all post-Covid recovering patients.”

The total number of recoveries rose to 37,02,595 in India.

Here are the ministry’s suggestions for post-Covid follow up care

At Individual Level

Continue use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene and practice physical distancing.

Drink an adequate amount of warm water.

Take immunity promoting AYUSH medicine

Regular housework can be done if health permits. Professional work must be resumed in a graded manner.

A mild to moderate form of exercise — such as Yogasana, Pranayama and

Meditation, breathing exercises and daily morning or evening walks — as much as health permits.

Balanced and nutritious diet

Adequate sleep and rest

Avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol

Take regular medication for Covid and also for managing comorbidities, as per doctors recommendations

Monitor temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar, pulse etc. at home

In case of persistent dry cough/sore throat, do saline gargles and take steam inhalation.

Look for warning signs like high grade fever, breathlessness, weakness or unexplained chest pain.

At the Community Level

Recovered patients should share their positive experiences using social media, community leaders, opinion leaders, and religious leaders for creating awareness, dispelling myths and stigma.

Take support of community based self-help groups, civil society organisations, and qualified professionals for the recovery and rehabilitation process.

Seek psycho-social support from peers, community health workers, counsellor.

If required seek mental health support service.

Participate in group sessions of Yoga, Meditation etc. while taking all due precautions like physical distancing.

In Healthcare Facilities