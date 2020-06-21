Yoga Day 2020: Political Leaders Practice Yoga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan
Here's how politicians observed International Yoga Day 2020. Take a look...
- Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 8:54 AM IST
[caption id="attachment_2679577" align="alignnone" width="875"] President Ram Nath Kovind on the 6th International Yoga Day suggested practising Yoga, saying it "can help keep the body fit and mind serene". (Image: Twitter)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2679601" align="alignnone" width="875"] Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu practicing yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga at his residence. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2679595" align="alignnone" width="875"] BJP National President JP Nadda performing Yoga along with his family at his residence. (Image: Special Arranngement)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2679599" align="alignnone" width="875"] BJP National President JP Nadda performing Yoga at his residence. (Image: Special Arranngement)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2679589" align="alignnone" width="875"] Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan performs yoga with his family at his home on International Yoga Day 2020. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]
