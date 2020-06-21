INDIA

Yoga Day 2020: Political Leaders Practice Yoga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Here's how politicians observed International Yoga Day 2020. Take a look...

  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 8:54 AM IST
Image: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on the 6th International Yoga Day suggested practising Yoga, saying it "can help keep the body fit and mind serene". (Image: Twitter)[/caption]

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu practicing yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga at his residence. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu practicing yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga at his residence. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]

BJP National President JP Nadda performing Yoga at his residence. (Image: Special Arranngement)
BJP National President JP Nadda performing Yoga at his residence. (Image: Special Arranngement)[/caption]

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan
Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan performs yoga with his family at his home on International Yoga Day 2020. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]

