International Yoga Day 2022 LIVE News Updates: PM Modi Leads Mass Event in Karnataka's Mysuru Palace, His Ministers Join from 75 Historical Places

Live now
International Yoga Day 2022 LIVE News Updates: Along with 15,000 fitness enthusiasts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a mass Yoga event at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka on the occasion of International Day of Yoga today (on June 21). The theme for this year’s IDY celebrations is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. The programme, to mark the eighth International Yoga Day, is being held at 75,000 places Read More
Ruchita Shah, a young Mumbai-based journalist, has been a regular traveller on the local trains, touted as the lifeline or rather a second home for the more than 22 million city-dwellers. Many spend hours commuting in it, bonding over games, sharing common griefs and joys and also festivals.
Besides being a journalist, Shah who has been an avid yoga practitioner, once came up with the idea of performing yoga while being on a train.
What started as a fun activity in 2017, with just one person teaching 15-20 people has spiralled into a full-blown foundation that is helping scores of Mumbaikars perform yoga, while travelling.
On May 29, Modi, during his address at the 89th edition of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, had urged people to mark the upcoming International Yoga Day at some iconic place of their town, village or city. He had also called Yoga ‘perfect blend of gyaan, karm and bhakti’ (devotion).
The official handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party announced that the PM Modi will participate in a mass Yoga demonstration on International Yoga Day in Mysuru, Karnataka on June 21 at 6:30pm. Two days ago, PM Modi had urged citizens to make yoga a part of their daily life. He said that there are “countless benefits” of the fitness form.
Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The theme for this year’s Yoga day is “Yoga for Humanity”. The theme portrays how yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during the Covid pandemic.
As the sun moves from the east to the west across the world, the mass yoga demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on the earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of ‘One sun, one earth’, the PMO said.
On 8th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a mass Yoga programme at the Mysore Palace ground. PM Modi’s yoga programme is also part of the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’, which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian missions abroad to illustrate yoga’s unifying power surpassing boundaries.
Around 25 crore people across the world are expected to participate in various events, doing yoga in unison towards better health and wellness for all, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who has joined PM Modi in Mysuru, had earlier said. Two days ago, PM Modi had urged citizens to make yoga a part of their daily life. He said that there are “countless benefits” of the fitness form. On May 29, Modi, during his address at the 89th edition of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, had urged people to mark the upcoming International Yoga Day at some iconic place of their town, village or city. He had also called Yoga ‘perfect blend of gyaan, karm and bhakti’ (devotion).
Sonowal said that a flagship programme in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs is being organised for a mass Yoga Protocol world over on IDY 2022 following the movement of the Sun. “The programme will commence at 3 AM IST and would continue till 10 PM. Starting in Fiji, Brisbane, Australia and New Zealand, it will end in San Francisco, USA and Toronto, Canada,” he said. “Seventy-nine countries and United Nations’ organisations are onboard for the programme with full-hearted support of Indian missions abroad. The programme is being telecast live on DD India for 16 time zones,” Sonowal said.
The minister said that mass Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) demonstrations will be conducted at 75 iconic locations branding/showcasing India through IDY activities. This programme would be part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The programme will include a digital exhibition in Dasara Ground, Mysuru on June 21 and 22 to showcase a ‘state of the art’ development in Yoga. “An interactive feature of doing Yoga with PM is also provided, wherein anyone can perform virtually Yoga with animated videos of PM and can take virtual selfie with the PM. “In addition, through an interactive tool the concentration level of an individual can be checked. Further, a static exhibition covering all Ayush streams and Yoga start-up is also organised,” the minister said.
Reports stated that a total of 20 Yoga asanas (postures) will be performed today. As the International Yoga Day is corresponding with the 75th year of Independence, the Centre has decided to perform Yogic exercises in front of the 75 heritage structures across the country. The 20 asanas include vrikshasana, ustrasana, setubandhasana, bhujangasana, pavanamuktasana, shavasana and trikonasana. The event will start with one-minute prayer, followed by relaxation exercises for four minutes. The 20 asanas will be performed for 25 minutes and pranayams will be performed for 14 minutes.
While PM Modi is in Mysore, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is performing yoga at the IAF base in Coimbatore. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is present at Purana Qila in Delhi, whereas Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is present at the iconic Red Fort.
Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy is joining the Yoga celebrations from the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad, whereas Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur is present in Hamirpur. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is performing yoga at Dong village in Arunachal Pradesh, whereas Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey is joining the Yoga celebrations from the iconic Puri Beach.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is present at the Sun Temple in Konark in Odisha, whereas Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is at the Marine Drive in Mumbai, while Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is at the statue of unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is in Hampi, while Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is at the Gwalior Fort. Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is at the Zero Milestone in Nagpur, whereas Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is at the Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer.
Minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is in Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, whereas Giriraj Singh is at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. Minister for State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal is in Jaipur, Minister of State for external affairs V Muraleedharan is at the Padmanabhava Temple in Kerala, MoS Road and Transport VK Singh is at the Kochi Fort. Minister for State for Defence Ajay Bhatt is at the Wagah border. Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh is in Jammu and MoS Health Bharati Pawar is at the Martand Sun Temple at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.
The International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21, which is also the summer solstice — the longest day of the year. The idea for the day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the 69th session of the General Assembly in 2014. The aim of International Yoga Day is to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga.
The idea for the day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the 69th session of the General Assembly in 2014. “Yoga embodied the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It was not about exercise, but about discovering the sense of oneness with self, the world and nature,” he had said. For those who practice yoga on a daily basis, it is not just an exercise but a way of living. According to the United Nations, yoga stands as an emblem for creating balance and harmony.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.