Yoga Not Associated to Any Religion, It Belongs to Humanity: President Kovind at Wellness Event

President Ram Nath Kovind today said yoga is extremely beneficial to the mind and body and it doesn’t belong to a particular religion or association, but it belongs to humanity.

The president said this in a special message to the public through CNN-News18’s show - Yoga for Wellness - ahead of the International Yoga Day.

“I appreciate this collaborative effort of the United Nations Information Centre, and other organisations, who are steering this pioneering effort to promote holistic health and harmony," he said.

“Yoga is the great science of spirituality, which is acknowledged as India’s gift to the world. It’s universal appeal is grounded in its universal benefits. This is the reason why the proposal of India to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga was moved in the UN General Assembly, and received prompt and overwhelming response, across nations," he said.

“The resolution specifies that Yoga is beneficial for the health of the world. It goes beyond physical well-being, which includes physical and mental wellness," the President said, adding that it results in high level of spiritual energy, and spiritual calmness.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Kiren Rijiju said at the event that right from childhood, he had the instinct that fitness was very important in life. “It’s a very rich tradition of India, and I feel this (Yoga) should reach into the life of every individual. It’s a gift of India to the world," he said.

He said taking into focus the problems that today’s youth often face - depression, anxiety and stress - Yoga was beneficial to countering these.

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Kamlesh D Patel ‘Daaji’ said Yoga can be preventive of diseases like Covid, and can act like a ‘vaccine’, as it boosts immunity. “It improves overall health. As per WHO, health is a holistic concept. The real reason Yoga came into vogue, apart from the pandemic, is to keep up physical, mental, spiritual and emotional well-being," he said.

In the two-hour special programme, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Kiren Rijiju, spiritual leader Kamlesh D Patel ‘Daaji’, Badminton bigwig Pullela Gopichand, Shankar Mahadevan, Ronnie Screwvala, Kabir Bedi, Hansaji, among other dignitaries, are participating.

The observance of Yoga Day is timely as health is foremost in the thoughts of one and all following the Covid emergency. It is significant that the key purpose behind the United Nations recognising June 21 as the IDY was to underline the potential of yoga in public health globally.

As in previous years, the IDY observation on June 21 will consist of individuals participating in large numbers in the harmonious demonstration and performance of yoga.

