Yoga Guru Anand Giri Arrested in Australia on Charges of Sexual Assault

Anand Giri is a mahant at the famous Bade Hanuman temple in UP’s Prayagraj.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 9:54 PM IST
Yoga Guru Anand Giri Arrested in Australia on Charges of Sexual Assault
File photo of Anand Giri. (Facebook account)
Loading...
New Delhi: Self-proclaimed spiritual and yoga guru Anand Giri has been arrested in Australia’s Sydney for allegedly sexually assaulting two women during prayer meetings.

Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad’s president Narendra Giri has confirmed Anand Giri’s arrest on Sunday over alleged charges of sexual assault.

Anand Giri is a mahant at the famous Bade Hanuman temple in UP’s Prayagraj.

38-year-old Giri was arrested from the western suburb of Oxley Park in Sydney, over charges of two counts of indecency on two women in separate incidents. Giri was on a six-week tour of Australia and scheduled to return to India on Monday.

The Daily Mail reported that Anand Giri assaulted the first woman at her residence in Rooty Hill of Sydney West in 2016, where he was called to pray on New Year. Australian police said Anand Giri assaulted the 29-year-old woman in her bedroom.

Two years later, he was invited for a night-long prayer at another house in November 2018. Anand Giri and the 34-year-old woman were praying in the lounge in her home when he made indecent advances towards her. He knew both the women, Sydney Police said.

Giri got his spiritual calling at the age of 12, he claims on his social media page. He is a graduate and is currently pursuing his doctorate in Yoga Tantra, as per his website.

Giri was denied bail by Paramatta Court and remanded to further custody to reappear before Mt Druitt Local Court on June 26.

