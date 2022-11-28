Yoga Guru Ramdev Apologises for 'Women Look Good Even if They Don’t Wear Anything' Remark

Days after courting controversy for a remark that was slammed for being ‘sexist’, Yoga guru Ramdev issued an apology over the same. The apology comes after Maharashtra Women’s Commission had send him a notice over his remarks that he made at an event where state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta was also present.

Addressing the event, a Yoga training program, in Maharashtra’s Thane on Friday, Yoga guru Ramdev was heard saying, “Women look good in saris, they look great in salwar suits, and in my view, they look good even if they don’t wear anything like me."

On the occasion, Ramdev also urged the people to remain happy and smiling, similar to Amruta to live a long life.

He interacted with women who had brought their yoga attires and saris for the conclave and attended a training camp conducted by Ramdev. Since the meeting started soon after the training camp, many women did not get time to change and attended it in their Yoga suits.

ALSO READ: ‘Women Look Good Even If They Don’t Wear Anything’: Ramdev’s Remarks Spark Controversy

Observing this, Ramdev said that there was no problem if they had no time to switch to saris and they could do it after going home, and then made his remark — termed as “sexist" in some quarters.

Thane’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with other prominent personalities were also present on the occasion.

RAMDEV RECEIVES FLAK FOR COMMENT

Taking a serious note of Ramdev’s controversial statement, the Maharashtra State Women Commission’s chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Saturday served a notice to the latter asking him to clarify his stand in three days.

The Yoga guru’s comment was also condemned by Opposition parties in Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

Slamming Ramdev for the remark, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Ramdev for the comment and asked why Amruta did not raise a protest when the remark was made. “The government remains silent when the Governor makes an insulting remark on Shivaji, when Karnataka chief minister threatens to take Maharashtra villages to Karnataka and now when BJP campaigner Ramdev insults women. Has the government kept its tongue in mortgage to Delhi?" Raut said.

Workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged a protest condemning Ramdev’s comment and garlanded his photo with a pair of chappals.

Maharastra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant claimed that the Yoga guru’s real mindset has been exposed by his statement.

