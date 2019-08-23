Yoga Guru Ramdev's Close Aide Acharya Balkrishna Admitted to AIIMS in Rishikesh

Rishikesh:Yoga guru Ramdev's close aide Acharya Balkrishna was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after he complained of chest pain and giddiness.

Balkrishna, who heads Patanjali Yogpeeth, was first taken to a hospital in Haridwar from where he was referred to AIIMS in Rishikesh, sources in the yoga institute said.

He was admitted in the ICU around 4.15 pm, AIIMS Medical Superintendent Brahmaprakash told reporters.

Balkrishna was admitted in a state of "altered consciousness", a medical condition in which the patient fails to recognise his immediate surroundings.

He was restless, Brahmaprakash said.

"Some tests have been done which show that his vital parameters are normal. A neuro physician and a cardiologist have examined him and he is stable.

"However, some reports are still awaited including the ones on enzymes in the bloodstream. He is under the observation of a specialist team. He will be kept at the hospital as of now," Brahmaprakash said.

