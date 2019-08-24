Yoga Guru Ramdev's Close Aide Acharya Balkrishna Discharged from AIIMS in Rishikesh

Rishikesh: Yoga guru Ramdev's close aide and Patanjali CEO Balkrishna was discharged from AIIMS on Saturday.

Balkrishna, 47, was admitted in the ICU of the hospital on Friday in a state of "altered consciousness", a medical condition in which the patient fails to recognise his immediate surroundings.

Several tests, including an MRI, were conducted and his vital parameters were found to be normal, AIIMS officials said.

He was discharged after being kept under observation of a team of specialists at the ICU for nearly 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited the hospital to enquire after his health.

Baba Ramdev had on Friday said Balkrishna took ill after having sweets offered by a visitor at Patanjali on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.