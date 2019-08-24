Yoga Guru Ramdev's Close Aide Acharya Balkrishna Discharged from AIIMS in Rishikesh
Balkrishna was admitted in the ICU of the hospital on Friday in a state of "altered consciousness", a medical condition in which the patient fails to recognise his immediate surroundings.
File photo of Yoga guru Ramdev's close aide Acharya Balkrishna. (Image: News18)
Rishikesh: Yoga guru Ramdev's close aide and Patanjali CEO Balkrishna was discharged from AIIMS on Saturday.
Balkrishna, 47, was admitted in the ICU of the hospital on Friday in a state of "altered consciousness", a medical condition in which the patient fails to recognise his immediate surroundings.
Several tests, including an MRI, were conducted and his vital parameters were found to be normal, AIIMS officials said.
He was discharged after being kept under observation of a team of specialists at the ICU for nearly 24 hours.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited the hospital to enquire after his health.
Baba Ramdev had on Friday said Balkrishna took ill after having sweets offered by a visitor at Patanjali on the occasion of Janmashtami.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Beats Chen Yu Fei to Storm into Third Successive Final
- Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Romancing Many Girls at Railway Stations
- Kapil Sharma Trolled for Issuing Appeal in Support of Punjab Flood Victims Only
- Woman Whose Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Went Viral Records Song
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans