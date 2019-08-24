Take the pledge to vote

Yoga Guru Ramdev's Close Aide Acharya Balkrishna Discharged from AIIMS in Rishikesh

Balkrishna was admitted in the ICU of the hospital on Friday in a state of "altered consciousness", a medical condition in which the patient fails to recognise his immediate surroundings.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
Yoga Guru Ramdev's Close Aide Acharya Balkrishna Discharged from AIIMS in Rishikesh
File photo of Yoga guru Ramdev's close aide Acharya Balkrishna. (Image: News18)
Rishikesh: Yoga guru Ramdev's close aide and Patanjali CEO Balkrishna was discharged from AIIMS on Saturday.

Balkrishna, 47, was admitted in the ICU of the hospital on Friday in a state of "altered consciousness", a medical condition in which the patient fails to recognise his immediate surroundings.

Several tests, including an MRI, were conducted and his vital parameters were found to be normal, AIIMS officials said.

He was discharged after being kept under observation of a team of specialists at the ICU for nearly 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited the hospital to enquire after his health.

Baba Ramdev had on Friday said Balkrishna took ill after having sweets offered by a visitor at Patanjali on the occasion of Janmashtami.

