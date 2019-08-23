Yoga Guru Ramdev's Close Aide Admitted to AIIMS in Rishikesh

Rishikesh: Yoga guru Ramdev's close aide Acharya Balkrishna was admitted to the AIIMS here on Friday.

Balkrishna was first taken to a hospital in Haridwar after he complained of giddiness and chest pain, sources at the Patanjali Yogpeeth said.

However, the doctors there referred him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh.

An AIIMS official said Balkrishna was being examined by doctors in the Emergency ward.

