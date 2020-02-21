Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Yoga Not a Religion or Political Activity, But a Science: Venkaiah Naidu Thanks PM Modi For UN Initiative

Adiyogi is an inspiration and representation of Yoga, which is not a belief, but a technology to transform oneself, the Vice-President said.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 11:24 PM IST
Yoga Not a Religion or Political Activity, But a Science: Venkaiah Naidu Thanks PM Modi For UN Initiative
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing a gathering.

Coimbatore: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said yoga is not a religion or a political activity, but a science and should be practiced for the betterment of an individual. "The world needs more happiness and that is exactly what Lord Shiva teaches us. Adiyogi is the one who first transmitted the yogic science to humanity," he said, speaking at the Mahashivarathi festival organised at Isha Yoga Centre here, where the 112 feet tall statue of Adiyogi formed the background.

Adiyogi is an inspiration and representation of Yoga, which is not a belief, but a technology to transform oneself, the Vice-President said. "Yoga is not a religion, it is a science. It is time we all now get back to Yoga. I am happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to take Yoga to the United Nations. Now Yoga is catching up! Thanks to the initiative of the Prime Minister" he said.

"Yoga is not for Modi, but for the body," he quipped and said Yoga was not a political activity. All of us must practise and promote yoga for our betterment.

Yoga is the center of scientific basis. The U.N has included yoga to attain a development of sustainable growth," he said.

"We also belong to a great culture, which believes the entire world is one family. The only culture, the only civilization which speaks in this language is Indian civilization. No other nation speaks like this. we want the well being of everybody. We don't want to discriminate people. We want everyone to live in peace and harmony."

Naidu said what was required today was the destroying of various evils. We have to preserve this great culture of this great civilization. We have to pass it on to our future generations," he said.

