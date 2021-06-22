'Yoga Originated in Nepal, Not India': After Misbelief on Lord Ram's Birth Place, PM Oli's Another Bizarre Claim

India wasn’t around when yoga started in the world, claimed Nepal’s caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, as he hailed Nepal for being the “birth nation" of the asanas".

“Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. At the time when Yoga came into existence, there was no existence of India it was divided into factions," caretaker Prime Minister Oli was quoted by ANI as saying.

“India that exists now wasn’t there in the past. India at that time was divided into different factions," caretaker PM Oli said. “Divided into factions, India at that time was like a continent or sub-continent," he added. Oli also claimed that Indian experts have been hiding this fact.

Oli has made several controversial remarks earlier too. Last year, he claimed that the “real" Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India and that Lord Ram was born in Thori in southern Nepal.

Nepal’s embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had recently said that misunderstandings with India have been resolved and that the two countries should move forward looking at the future, asserting that neighbours share both love and problems. In a recent interview to BBC Hindi Service, Oli accepted the fact that once, there were misunderstandings between the two neighbours. However, he did not elaborate on those issues.

Oli, in a televised address to the nation last month, said that the outstanding issues relating to the border issue with India will be resolved through diplomatic channels on the basis of historical accords, maps and factual documents. He told BBC: Yes, there were misunderstandings at one time, but now those misunderstandings are gone. We should not be stuck in past misunderstandings but move forward looking at the future.

Meanwhile, The Culture Ministry on Monday organised yoga programmes at 75 heritage locations across India on the theme ‘Yoga, An Indian Heritage’ to mark the International Day of Yoga. Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel performed yoga with officers of the two ministries as well as with yoga experts and yoga fans at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga today. The Union minister was leading the “Yoga, An Indian Heritage" theme as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" campaign. “The program was organised at 75 cultural heritage locations with the active participation of all institutions and bodies of the ministry to commemorate 75 years of Independence," a statement from the ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)

