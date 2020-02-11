Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Yogender Chandoliya (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Yogender Chandoliya (योगेन्द्र चंदोलिया) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karol Bagh seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Yogender Chandoliya has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Yogender Chandoliya (योगेन्द्र चंदोलिया) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karol Bagh seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Yogender Chandoliya has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Yogender Chandoliya is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Karol Bagh constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Yogender Chandoliya's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 57 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 50.1 lakh which includes Rs. 50.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 6.8 lakh of which Rs. 3.8 lakh is self income. Yogender Chandoliya's has total liabilities of Rs. 2.3 lakh.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Karol Bagh are: Gourav Kumar (INC), Yogender Chandoliya (BJP), Lekhraj Jatav (BSP), Vishesh Ravi (AAP), Gaurav (SS), Deepak Kumar (IND), Dharmender Kanwar (IND), Rahul Bharti (IND), Sunil (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Yogender Chandoliya (BJP) in 2020 Karol Bagh elections.
Click here for live election results of Yogender Chandoliya candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
