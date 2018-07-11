Yogendra Yadav Accuses PM Modi of Targeting his Family

Swaraj Abhiyan founder and social activist Yogendra Yadav, who has been campaigning for a steeper rise in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers across the country, alleged on Wednesday that the Narendra Modi government was “targeting” members of his family because of Swaraj Abhiyan’s nation-wide campaign.“Modi regime now targets my family. Two days after my 9 day padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for MSP and against liquor thekas, a massive IT raid is on at the hospital cum nursing home of my sisters in Rewari. Pl search me, my home, why target my family?” Yadav tweeted on Wednesday.He added, “About 100+ force from Delhi raided hospitals at 11 am today All doctors (my sisters, brother in law, nephew) detained in their chambers Hospital sealed, including ICU for newly born babies A clear attempt to intimidate. Modiji you can't silence me.”Swaraj Abhiyan spokesperson Anupam said, “When their false propaganda of MSP Hike didn't work, the Modi government targets the family of Yogendra Yadav a day after the 9-day Swaraj Yatra in Haryana. Over 100 officials from Delhi and Gurgaon have been sent to intimidate his sister's family who run a hospital in Rewari.”Following the Central Government’s MSP hike, Yadav had said, “The MSP announcements of Kharif 2018-19 is a small victory for farmers. In this election year, the Modi Government has been forced to partially act, at least on paper, on the promise of remunerative MSP that it had made before the previous election. Any increase in support price of crops is welcome but let us remember what this MSP announcement is not.It is not the price computed at 50% above comprehensive cost (C2) being demanded by farmers’ organisations. It is not the price promised by PM Modi in hundreds of election meetings and contained in the 2014 election manifesto of BJP. It is not an immediate relief to farmers; it is merely a promise, the fulfilment of which depends on government procurement and intensive support, something that has been lacking till now. It is not a permanent & stable solution; without MSP being a legal right with a legal framework for enforcement, MSP remains discretionary & farmers are left at the mercy of the whims of the next government.”