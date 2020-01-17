Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Yogendra Yadav and Rohith Vemula's Mother Radhika Vow to Fight CAA, NPR and NRC

Rohith Vemula's mother Radhika said her son, who ended his life four years ago, had predicted that citizens were going to be reduced to vote and a number.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yogendra Yadav and Rohith Vemula's Mother Radhika Vow to Fight CAA, NPR and NRC
File photo of Yogendra Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Politician-activist Yogendra Yadav and Radhika Vemula, mother of PhD scholar Rohith Vemula who committed suicide, on Friday joined hands and vowed to fight against the CAA, NRC and NPR.

At an event commemorating the fourth death anniversary of Vemula, a University of Hyderabad student, Yadav said the protests were being organised by "We the People", a common banner of organisations and people from across the country, against the Citizenship Amendement Act, National Register of Citizens and Nation Population Register.

"Today, the protests against CAA-NRC-NPR have grown beyond a protest. They have become a movement across the nation. It has become a movement for the Idea of India" where people of all religions will be equal citizens, he said.

He alleged the CAA-NRC-NPR were challenging that very idea and trying to create "a Hindu Israel and a Hindu Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Radhika Vemula said the citizenship laws should be opposed to save the nation. She said her son, who ended his life four years ago, had predicted that citizens were going to be reduced to vote and a number.

Vemula announced she along with the mother of Dr Payal Tadvi, who allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai in 2019, and the mother of Najeeb, who went missing from Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2016, was planning a tour under the banner 'Mothers for the Nation' to defend the basic principles of the Constitution framed by B R Ambedkar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram