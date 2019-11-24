Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Yogi Adityanath Announces Bailout Package for Agitated UPPCL Employees

According to the GO, the government will also continue to explore legal remedy through an intervener writ filed in Bombay High Court in the Reliance Nippon Assets versus DHFL case to seek return of funds.

IANS

Updated:November 24, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yogi Adityanath Announces Bailout Package for Agitated UPPCL Employees
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced a bailout package for agitated staff of the power corporation, which is embroiled in a row over Rs 2,600-crore provident invested in the scam-hit private firm Dewan Housing Financial Limited (DHFL).

An announcement to this effect was made, late on Saturday evening, through a government order (GO) issued by the Uttar Pradesh Power Secretary Arvind Kumar.

According to the GO, the government will also continue to explore legal remedy through an intervener writ filed in Bombay High Court in the Reliance Nippon Assets versus DHFL case to seek return of funds.

In case, the court does not grant relief, the UPPCL will first be asked to mobilize funds through its sources. If the corporation is unable to generate that money, the Uttar Pradesh government will offer an interest-free bailout package to the corporation.

"The bailout money will be used to disburse PF amount invested by employees," the order said.

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma, meanwhile, said that the interest of employees is paramount and the department, after taking due assistance from attorneys, took the decision.

About 45,000 Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation employees, had been on a two day strike to demand return of their provident fund.

Half a dozen officials have already been arrested in connection with the alleged investment of Uttar Pradesh power employees' provident fund money.

The economic offences wing of the Uttar Pradesh police had also raided the residence of former UPPCL Managing Director (MD) A. Mishra. According to available records, nearly Rs 2,600 crore of the General Provident Fund of the employees was invested in scam-hit DHFL.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram