Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 6,000 Annual Financial Aid for Triple Talaq Victims in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an annual support of Rs 6,000 to the victims of triple talaq till their rehabilitation. He also said the victims will be given free legal aid.

The chief minister interacted with the victims of triple talaq under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and said such women should be given rights over waqf properties and also called for several welfare measures that should be undertaken for their rehabilitation. Around 300 women from across the state attended the event.

The women with enough educational policies will get employment opportunities. The chief minister also said strict action will be taken against Hindu men getting married again without divorcing the first wife.

"Educated women should be absorbed in government jobs as per their qualifications while arrangements should also be made for providing them shelter and education under various schemes. These women should be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or under the Chief Minister Arogya Scheme," he said.

“At a time when women are getting triple Talaq through social media, a law on the issue was much needed. Every woman should get equal rights and children should also get right to live their life in a respected way,” added CM Yogi Adityanath.

