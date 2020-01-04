Yogi Adityanath Asks Authorities to Come up with Metro Station Near Gorakhpur Railway Station
Official sources said two light metro corridors are proposed to be built in the constituency which Adityanath represented in Parliament. All stations will be elevated and the project is estimated to cost around Rs 4,589 crore.
FIle photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh Rail Corporation to build a metro station near the Gorakhpur railway station to facilitate passengers.
The first corridor will be 15.14-km long from Shyam Nagar to MMM Engineering College.
It is estimated that 1.55 lakh people will travel daily on the corridor in the year 2024. This number is likely to increase to 2.05 lakh in 2031, while in the next 10 years, 2.73 lakh people are likely to take the train in this corridor daily, they said.
The second corridor will be built between BRD Medical College and Nausad, which will be 12.70-km long, with 12 stations. It is estimated that 1.24 lakh people will travel on the corridor daily in the year 2024.
At a meeting, the chief minister also directed officials to prepare a feasibility report on modes of transport options, including metro, in temple town of Varanasi.
