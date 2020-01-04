Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Yogi Adityanath Asks Authorities to Come up with Metro Station Near Gorakhpur Railway Station

Official sources said two light metro corridors are proposed to be built in the constituency which Adityanath represented in Parliament. All stations will be elevated and the project is estimated to cost around Rs 4,589 crore.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 8:14 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yogi Adityanath Asks Authorities to Come up with Metro Station Near Gorakhpur Railway Station
FIle photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh Rail Corporation to build a metro station near the Gorakhpur railway station to facilitate passengers.

Official sources said two light metro corridors are proposed to be built in the constituency which Adityanath represented in Parliament. All stations will be elevated and the project is estimated to cost around Rs 4,589 crore, they said.

The first corridor will be 15.14-km long from Shyam Nagar to MMM Engineering College.

It is estimated that 1.55 lakh people will travel daily on the corridor in the year 2024. This number is likely to increase to 2.05 lakh in 2031, while in the next 10 years, 2.73 lakh people are likely to take the train in this corridor daily, they said.

The second corridor will be built between BRD Medical College and Nausad, which will be 12.70-km long, with 12 stations. It is estimated that 1.24 lakh people will travel on the corridor daily in the year 2024.

At a meeting, the chief minister also directed officials to prepare a feasibility report on modes of transport options, including metro, in temple town of Varanasi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram