Yogi Adityanath Asks Officials to Increase Covid-19 Testing As Tally Crosses 30,000-mark

Amid rising cases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath asked officials to further increase Covid-19 testing in the state to 35,000 tests per day. These tests would be done using TruNat machines, along with Antigen testing and the RT PCR testing methods.

The CM also ordered an increase in the number of teams involved in sample collection for Covid testing. More private hospitals should get TruNat machines as they can also be used for testing tuberculosis along with Corona tests, CM emphasised while addressing a key review meeting with senior officials.

Along with increasing testing, CM also asked authorities to establish Covid help desks as they play a key role in containing the spread of the deadly virus.

The sanitization of all the Covid and Non-Covid hospitals across the state should be ensured and medical officers should focus on the proper functioning of these hospitals along with maintaining back up of oxygen supply for at least two days, added CM.

Meanwhile, an awareness campaign would be launched for on-duty police and PAC personnel to protect themselves from COVID-19. There would be public address systems to convey messages of social distancing, use of masks for the local people residents as well.

As per recent data, the COVID-19 tally in UP crossed 30,000-mark with 1196 fresh cases and the number of deaths increased to 845 with 18 more deaths reported. Out of fresh cases, maximum were reported from Ghaziabad with 165 cases followed by Lucknow with 97 cases and Gautam Buddh Nagar with 81 cases.



