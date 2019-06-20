Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials to Force Corrupt Employees to Take Voluntary Retirement
He asked the officials to take firm action against the corrupt employees, stop their promotion process and give them voluntary retirement.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Image:AP)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday directed officials to crack the whip on corrupt employees and give them voluntary retirement.
Reviewing the work of the Secretariat Administration Department at Lok Bhavan here as part of his government's renewed effort to weed out corruption from the bureaucracy and ensure speedy development and effective implementation of welfare measures, Adityanath said there is no place for such officials and staff in the government, an official release said.
Adityanath directed officers to prepare a list of corrupt employees and suggested they should be forced to take voluntary retirement, it said.
He asked the officials to take firm action against the corrupt employees, stop their promotion process and give them voluntary retirement.
He underlined the need to speed up the work of e-office system and directed officials to take appropriate actions on issues related to promotion, filing up the vacancies and retirement of the employees.
Soon, a biometric system will be started in the secretariat, the chief minister said.
Besides, IGRS monitoring system should also be strengthened, so that the complainant could be satisfied by the government. This will help bring in transparency and creating a positive image of the government in the eyes of people, he added.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: When School Kids Enjoyed the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Show
- Virat Kohli Spends Time With School Children During Cricket Clinic
- Fans Want to Replace Donald Trump's Star with Carrie Fisher's on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Dogs Trained by Researchers Detect Lung Cancer with Almost 100 Percent Accuracy
- Priyanka Chopra Shows How to Slay in a Flame Shirt-dress this Summer
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s