Yogi Adityanath Extends Lockdown to Entire State as UP’s Coronavirus Count Reaches 34

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced lockdown in the entire state till March 27 and appealed all citizens to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government to stay indoors in order to curb the further spread of the virus.

“The power to implement curfew in any district in Uttar Pradesh will be with the District Magistrate of that particular district,” Adityanath said on Wednesday.

“The situation is critical and more than 1 lakh people have come to Uttar Pradesh from outside, including abroad and other states. The details of those arrived are being assessed by the government, hence, the government is compelled to take a strict step like lockdown. A committee has been formed to overlook the situation. Essential goods like vegetables and milk supply will be ensured to every locality to avoid over-crowding in markets. Bulk buying will not be allowed. Supply of necessary items will be ensured. Prices of essential items will be checked and if anyone will be found selling things at higher price, then, a case will be lodged against them.”

The Chief Minister also said that young volunteers can also be roped in for help at the time of need, but people above age of 55 years will not be allowed to go out.

“I would like to request businessman to not engage in black marketing. This is not just inhuman behaviour but also immoral if people start selling things at a higher price. Black marketing of medicines, masks, gloves, etc. should be not done. An adequate supply should be ensured,” he said.

Speaking on further issues, Adityanath said, “We will ensure no unnecessary movement by public. Passes for movement will be issued in case of emergency. Not more than two people should assemble at one place.”

Expressing concern towards the employees, who are being affected by the lockdown, the Chief Minister said, “All the institutions which have been shut will be paying salaries to their employees and workers for the time period of lockdown. We have already ensured arrangements for small shopkeepers and daily wage workers. We will be giving 20 kg wheat and 15 kg rice to more than 1 crore 65 lakh families in the state, while rickshaw pullers and daily wage labours etc. will get Rs 1000 as compensation,” he said.

Reiterating his appeal to people of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said, “I would once again appeal everyone to stay at indoors. Fake news should also not be paddled. We have covered this under Epidemic Act and a legal action will be taken against those found spreading fake news. All the precautions advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are being strictly followed by everyone and we will definitely defeat the virus under the leadership of the Prime Minister.”

A total count of positive coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 34.

