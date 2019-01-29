LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Yogi Adityanath Govt Approves Construction of World’s Longest Expressway; to Cost Rs 36,000 Crore

Ganga Expressway will start from Meerut and touch Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh before reaching Allahabad.

Updated:January 29, 2019, 9:07 PM IST
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Allahabad: In a historic Cabinet meeting during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the construction of the Ganga Expressway for better connectivity of Allahabad with western districts of the state.

The chief minister, who presided over the meeting, told reporters that the Cabinet gave its approval for the construction of the 600 km expressway, which will be the longest expressway in the world.

It will start from Meerut and touch Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanpur ,Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh before reaching Allahabad, he said.

This expressway will require 6,556 hectares of land and it will be access-controlled and four-lane expandable to six lanes, Adityanath said, adding the estimated cost of this project will be around R 36,000 crores.


